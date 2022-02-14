$45M gift creates Northwestern Medicine heart hospital

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital is opening a heart hospital after a $45 million gift from philanthropist Neil G. Bluhm and the Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation.

The Bluhm Heart Hospital will have 140 beds and modernize cardiovascular services on Northwestern Medicine's campus. It will also encourage collaboration with community partners in under-resourced communities across the city, the health system said in a Feb. 14 news release.

"Our mission is simple: to provide world class care to all patients with a particular focus on those who have had limited access to this care in the past," said Clyde Yancy, MD, chief of cardiology at Northwestern Medicine and vice dean of diversity. "When we achieve health equity, our patients benefit, our healthcare centers benefit and our city benefits. The gift by Mr. Bluhm and the Bluhm Family Foundation is not just a gift to Northwestern Medicine, it is a commitment to the City of Chicago that we can craft a stronger, healthier community."