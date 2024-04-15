17% of cardiologists may leave medicine due to burnout

Seventeen percent of cardiologists said their burnout was so severe that they may leave medicine, according to a Medscape report.

The "Cardiologists Burnout & Depression Report 2024" surveyed 9,226 physicians across more than 29 specialities between July 5 and Oct. 9.

Cardiologists said the top contributors to burnout were too many bureaucratic tasks (69%), too many hours at work (43%) and lack of respect from administrators/employers, colleagues or staff (40%).

Of respondents, 43% of cardiologists said they have felt burned out for more than two years, while 23% said they had felt burned out from 13 months to two years or seven months to one year. About 72% of cardiologists said their employer seemed to recognize burnout problems a lot or somewhat.

Here are the workplace measures cardiologists said would help most with their burnout:

Add support staff — 49%

Increase physician control/autonomy — 49%

Make work schedules more flexible — 47%

More respect from administrators, employers, colleagues, staff — 41%

Lighten patient loads — 34%

Increase compensation — 32%

Make counseling available/check in with physicians — 3%

Offer different jobs — 3%

Other — 9%