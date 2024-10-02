1 in 4 Americans will develop heart failure: What healthcare leaders should know

One in 4 Americans (24%) will develop heart failure in their lifetime, according to a new report published Sept. 24 in the Journal of Cardiac Failure.
The report was published by the Heart Failure Society of America, according to a news release from the organization.
Here are six things to know about the latest heart failure statistics:
- Heart failure hospitalization rates increased across all ages and sexes since 2014, though there was a temporary decrease during COVID-19. The highest heart failure hospitalization rates were reported among Black patients.
- Heart failure mortality rates were highest in the Midwest, Southeast and Southern states, with higher rates reported in rural areas compared with urban areas across all age groups.
- Heart failure accounted for 45% of all U.S. cardiovascular deaths in 2021.
- The heart failure mortality rate has risen faster among Black individuals compared to all other racial or ethnic groups, particularly for individuals younger than 65.
- Approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. over age 20 have heart failure, with that number expected to increase to 8.7 million by 2030.
- Heart failure is affecting younger patients (ages 35-64) at an increasing rate compared to older patients.
Read the full Heart Failure Society of America report here.