1 in 4 Americans will develop heart failure: What healthcare leaders should know

One in 4 Americans (24%) will develop heart failure in their lifetime, according to a new report published Sept. 24 in the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

The report was published by the Heart Failure Society of America, according to a news release from the organization.



Here are six things to know about the latest heart failure statistics:

Heart failure hospitalization rates increased across all ages and sexes since 2014, though there was a temporary decrease during COVID-19. The highest heart failure hospitalization rates were reported among Black patients.



Heart failure mortality rates were highest in the Midwest, Southeast and Southern states, with higher rates reported in rural areas compared with urban areas across all age groups.



Heart failure accounted for 45% of all U.S. cardiovascular deaths in 2021.



The heart failure mortality rate has risen faster among Black individuals compared to all other racial or ethnic groups, particularly for individuals younger than 65.



Approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. over age 20 have heart failure, with that number expected to increase to 8.7 million by 2030.



Heart failure is affecting younger patients (ages 35-64) at an increasing rate compared to older patients.





Read the full Heart Failure Society of America report here.