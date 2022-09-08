1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed new-onset Afib, study finds

An analysis of the American Heart Association's COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry found 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed new-onset Afib.

Researchers from the University of Texas examined nearly 28,000 patients without a history of Afib who developed the condition during hospitalization.

Patients who developed Afib experienced longer hospital stays and greater need for ICU care and intubation. Approximately forty-five percent died in the hospital. The findings suggest that developing Afib is a marker of adverse clinical factors.