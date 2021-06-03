UPMC forms AI company to identify, link patients to most effective treatments 

UPMC is tackling data challenges in healthcare through the launch of its new company Realyze Intelligence, an artificial intelligence and natural language processing platform that identifies specific patient populations and links them to most beneficial treatments.

Four things to know:

1. The Realyze clinical intelligence platform reads detailed clinical notes and structured data from patients' EHRs to let clinicians better identify patients at higher risk of poor health outcomes, UPMC said in a June 3 news release.

2. Providers use Realyze's web-based tools to assess the data already in the patients' notes; the platform can be deployed within a provider's workflow and applied to various patient conditions, including cancers, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.

3. The platform gives providers a "complete understanding of their patients and all of their comorbidities," and helps them find specific patients and intervene at the right time with the right treatment, Realyze President and CEO Aaron Brauser said in the news release.

"This can improve a patient’s overall health while hospitals benefit from avoidance of unplanned events and reduction of abstraction costs," he said.

4. In an analysis of more than 100,000 chronic kidney disease patients at UPMC, Realyze pulled new insights from clinical notes that were not available in the structured data, according to the news release. UPMC said it will use that information to roll out more precise patient segmentation so that clinicians can choose better resources for more appropriate care.