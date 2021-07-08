U of Illinois launches 1st AI in medicine certificate program for hospital workers

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has launched a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence certificate geared toward medical settings.

The online certification program will equip healthcare professionals with knowledge of how AI programs work in medical case studies, according to a July 8 news release.

Three things to know:

The program costs $750, and continuing medical education credits are available upon the program's completion and issued by the Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health System.



The course has been created to meet urgent needs for AI training in healthcare. Existing courses are designed for students with coding skills, who plan to develop AI tools. This course is going to familiarize clinicians with key concepts and applications of AI in medicine.



The course is geared toward physicians, physician assistants, medical students, nurse practitioners and veterinarians.

To learn more about the course, click here.