Incredible Health expands to tackle the next workforce crisis

Incredible Health, the most expansive AI-driven career platform for permanent healthcare professionals, is growing its marketplace to include technicians, branching into home health organizations and ambulatory surgery centers.

Already serving over 1 million nurses and 1,500 hospitals across the nation, the company is the first to streamline permanent hiring for technicians, a crucial step in addressing a growing labor shortage.

Technicians comprise 60% of the healthcare workforce, and labor market experts suggest that a shortage of 3.2 million allied healthcare workers by 2026 is imminent. Rising labor costs and reliance on temporary staff are straining healthcare systems, delaying procedures and affecting patient outcomes. By prioritizing permanent hiring, Incredible Health aims to help hospitals and healthcare organizations cut back on costs, focus on care consistency and increase workforce resiliency.

With its expansion, Incredible Health is bringing faster, more cost-effective hiring to home health organizations, a booming sector expected to grow 21% in the next decade. The platform already links more than 200,000 nurses with permanent home health positions, allowing experienced professionals to provide quality patient care where they are most needed.

Ambulatory surgery centers are facing a staffing crisis, with 70% struggling to hire operating room nurses and 65% short on surgical technologists, and outpatient surgeries expected to increase by 18% by 2033. Incredible Health’s network of 500,000-plus experienced nurses interested in ASC roles will help these facilities fill critical gaps quickly.

The platform is already relied upon by 15 home health organizations and 50 ASCs, expanding career opportunities for nurses and technicians across diverse healthcare settings. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, is drawing from lessons gleaned from the nursing shortage of 2021. He wants this bold expansion to redefine healthcare hiring once again by creating better work options for healthcare professionals while helping health systems hire faster, smarter and more efficiently.