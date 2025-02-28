Zoom invests in AI startup Suki

Zoom Ventures, the investment arm of Zoom Communications, has invested in Suki, a startup specializing in AI technology for healthcare applications, Forbes reported Feb. 26.

Suki's AI assistant, which integrates into the EHR, enables clinicians to capture detailed patient notes in real time during exams. The technology also extends to nurses, who can use a Suki-powered communication badge to ambiently document patient triage.

The investment builds on a recent product partnership between Zoom and Suki aimed at bringing AI-generated clinical documentation to healthcare institutions.

Suki currently collaborates with more than a dozen hospitals and health systems.

Beyond its stake in Suki, Zoom is expanding its healthcare footprint. The company plans to launch Zoom Workplace for Healthcare in 2025, followed by Zoom Workplace for Clinicians as well as a custom AI companion for healthcare.