Oscar grabs $225M in venture capital funds

Oscar closed $225 million in its latest funding round, the health insurance startup said June 26, with existing investors like Alphabet and General Catalyst participating.

Oscar said the funds position it to continue growth off a $2 billion revenue base.

Oscar now offers its technology-driven health insurance plans in 15 states and 29 markets in the U.S. Its membership has expanded to more than 420,000 members.

