MultiCare, OHSU partner with Regence on data-sharing agreements

Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate Regence has data-sharing arrangements with two health systems that aim to better coordinate care between its members and their providers.

The data-sharing agreements are with MultiCare in Tacoma, Wash., and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. The arrangements are focused on interoperability and are part of a greater initiative called the HL7 Da Vinci Project, which is a privately run project focused on improving clinical quality, cost and care management outcomes.



In its partnership with MultiCare, Regence helped the health system with its medication adherence checks. Through improving data exchange, MultiCare was able to prove a patient's medication history had been verified after hospital discharge, with data submitted directly to Regence daily.

With OHSU, Regence has worked to speed up the prior authorization process. The insurer is integrating prior authorization tools into the health system's EHR. The collaboration has allowed Regence to deliver automatic coverage decisions to OHSU.

Read more about the data arrangements here.



More articles on payers:

Anthem agrees to pay $27K medical bill after TV report airs

Anthem doubles profit in Q2

Financial updates from Anthem, Cigna & 2 more payers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.