Humana posts $512M profit in Q4

Humana saw total revenue and net income grow in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, according to financial documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Five quick facts:



1. Humana recorded $16.3 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 15 percent from the year prior. Humana attributed the increase to growth in its Medicare Advantage business and health services segment.



2. The health insurer's expenses grew 16.7 percent year over year to $15.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.



3. Humana expects its Medicare Advantage membership to grow by up to 330,000 members in the 2020 fiscal year.



4. Humana ended the quarter with net income of $512 million, up 44.2 percent year over year.



5. The growth comes as Humana expands its investments in primary care. Under a new joint venture, Humana's Partners in Primary Care division and a private equity firm will develop and operate primary care centers for Medicare Advantage patients.



More articles on payers:

HCSC to lay off 400 employees

CMS to allow Medicaid funding caps: 5 things to know

10 largest health insurers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.