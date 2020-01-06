Former Target CFO takes on same role at health insurance startup Bright Health

Health insurance startup Bright Health welcomed Cathy Smith, former CFO of Target, as its finance chief Jan. 6.

As Bright Health's CFO, Ms. Smith will oversee the insurer's financial reporting and legal, human resources and accounting teams.



She joins Bright Health from Target, where she was CFO for four years. Before that role, she was the executive vice president and CFO at Express Scripts. Ms. Smith also held CFO roles at Walmart International and GameStop.



In its latest funding round, Bright Health, led by former UnitedHealth Group CEO Bob Sheehy, netted $635 million in venture capital funding. That pushed its total equity funding past the $1 billion threshold.



