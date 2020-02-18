Financial updates from UnitedHealth, Anthem + 5 other for-profit payers

The following seven health insurers recently released their financial statements for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019:

1. Anthem saw its revenues and profits grow in the fourth quarter, but the insurer missed analysts' earnings expectations.

2. Cigna continued to realize higher revenues and profits in the fourth quarter, thanks to its subsidiary Express Scripts.

3. Molina Healthcare ended the fourth quarter with lower net income than a year prior as premium revenues declined.

4. Humana saw total revenue and net income grow in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to growth in its Medicare Advantage business and health services segment.

5. Centene Corp. saw its revenues grow in the fourth quarter, but experienced higher-than-expected flu costs.

6. UnitedHealth Group saw its revenues just miss analysts' expectations in the fourth quarter, but the health insurance giant's Optum unit boosted profits.

7. Aetna's parent company, CVS Health, exceeded Wall Street's expectations with its fourth-quarter results, boosted largely by its pharmacy benefit management business.

