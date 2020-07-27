BCBS of Massachusetts ups pay for child psychiatrists 50%

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will pay child psychiatrists 50 percent more than the standard fee schedule if they agree to join the health insurer's provider network, according to a July 23 announcement.

The pay raise is among several initiatives BCBS of Massachusetts is taking to expand its mental health provider network. BCBS of Massachusetts is also reimbursing video and phone telehealth sessions performed by mental health specialists at the same rate as in-person visits beyond the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In addition, BCBS of Massachusetts is offering new financial incentives for primary care physicians to integrate mental health into their practices. Primary care practices that deploy a psychiatric collaborative care management model can bill BCBS of Massachusetts for the services and receive reimbursement, plus additional payments for participating in the program.

In the past three years, BCBS of Massachusetts has added 2,000 clinicians to its mental health network.



