9 payer exec moves

The following payer executive changes were announced in April so far.

1. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana promoted Bryan Camerlinck to executive vice president and COO.

2. Triple-S Management Corp. appointed Victor Haddock-Morales executive vice president and CFO.

3. Kristi Huber is the new senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

4. Northwell Direct, the direct-to-employer health services company of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Jillian Jweinat vice president and COO.

5. UCare hired Darin McDonald as vice president and CIO.

6. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield appointed David Schwartz vice president of public policy and federal affairs.

7. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana promoted Adam Short to senior vice president and CFO.

8. UnitedHealthcare, the health insurance unit of UnitedHealth Group, named Brian Thompson CEO.

9. Marie-Aline Zappia-Kuzmack, MSN, RN, is the new chief administrative officer at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

