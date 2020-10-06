6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are six recent contract agreements and conflicts between payers and providers:

1. A new narrow-network health plan between UnitedHealthcare and two large Kansas City, Mo.-based providers could save employers up to 15 percent on monthly premiums.

2. Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg, Wash., is planning on leaving Kaiser Permanente's insurance network.

3. Enloe Medical Center in Chico, Calif., may no longer be in network with Anthem Blue Cross' managed Medicaid plan if an agreement on reimbursement rates isn't reached.

4. Ascension Providence in Waco, Texas, and Scott and White Health Plan have a new in-network agreement, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

5. Florida Blue and Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., have a new multiyear contract agreement, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

6. Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health signed an in-network agreement with Humana for Medicare Advantage patients.

