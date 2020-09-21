California hospital may end Medicaid agreement with Anthem

Enloe Medical Center in Chico, Calif., may no longer be in network with Anthem Blue Cross' managed Medicaid plan if an agreement on reimbursement rates isn't reached, according to the Enterprise-Record.

Without an agreement, the organization's current contract is set to expire Oct. 31. Mike Wiltermood, president and CEO of Enloe Medical Center, told the Enterprise-Record that Anthem's current reimbursement rates don't cover the cost of care, and the hospital is seeking rates that look more like what commercial insurers pay.

Enloe Medical Center told the newspaper Anthem proposed a rate reduction and a one-time payment related to COVID-19 that when added together would mean lower reimbursement for the hospital.

Anthem's public relations director Michael Bowman told the Enterprise-Record: "It's disappointing that in the midst of an ongoing pandemic Enloe Medical Center would signal its intent to terminate its hospital contract with us. Consumers need stability and continued access to affordable healthcare services. Anthem Blue Cross remains committed to working in good faith to negotiate a new agreement that will help safeguard quality of care and access for consumers, and we hope Enloe shares that commitment and will put the needs of consumers and the community first."

