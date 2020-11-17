5 things to know about Evernorth, Cigna's health services unit

In September, Cigna rebranded its health services division as Evernorth.

Here are five things to know about the newly branded unit:

1. Cigna's Evernorth division includes pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, specialty pharmacy Accredo and the rest of Cigna's health service product lines.

2. Its focuses include benefit management, behavioral and clinical care, pharmacy, and intelligence.

3. Tim Wentworth, the CEO of Express Scripts and Cigna Services, leads Evernorth as CEO.

4. Evernorth will offer health solutions geared toward other payers, employers and government businesses, including those without Cigna medical insurance.

5. Cigna said its third-quarter revenue gains were driven by Evernorth. The insurer recorded total revenues of $41 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $38.6 billion in the same period last year.

