13 recent payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in January so far.

1. William Baker Jr. will join CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president.

2. WPS Health Solutions named Jihan Bekiri vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.



3. HealthPartners named Penny Cermak CFO.



4. San Francisco Health Plan appointed Fiona Donald, MD, CMO.



5. CVS Health named Laurie Havanec chief people officer.



6. Highmark Health named Robert James chief diversity and inclusion officer.

7. The Alliance of Community Health Plans named Dan Jones vice president of federal affairs.

8. Molina Healthcare appointed Brian Maddy plan president of Molina Healthcare of Oklahoma.

9. Tia Marcel Moretti, CareSource Ohio's director of behavioral health, will be CEO of the Kids' CareAlliance, a collaboration between CareSource and the Ohio Children's Alliance.



10. Wisconsin Association of Health Plans named former state Rep. John Nygren executive director.



11. CVS Health named Michelle Peluso its first chief customer officer.

12. Kentucky Association of Health Plans named Thomas Stephens executive director, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

13. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield appointed Reggie White senior vice president of commercial markets and CareFirst administrators.

