Vermont seeks 5-year extension of all-payer model

Vermont is beginning negotiations with the federal government to extend its all-payer healthcare model into 2028 despite pushback from doctors and slow participation growth, according to the VTDigger.

Under the state's all-payer model, which was implemented by the organization OneCare Vermont, funds from Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers pay for services on a per-patient basis instead of fee-for-service.

The initial five-year plan will end in 2022.

The organization has consistently fallen short of its savings and participation targets, with CMS sending a warning letter to the state in September of last year, calling for a reboot of the model.

"I'm very frustrated with the pace of change," chief healthcare regulator Kevin Mullin told VTDigger.