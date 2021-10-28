UnitedHealthcare, Montefiore reach deal after nearly a year of negotiations

Nearly a year after UnitedHealthcare and New York City-based Montefiore Health System's contract ended, they have once again penned an agreement to bring Montefiore's hospitals back into the insurer's network, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's.

The new multiyear deal is effective Dec. 1.

"We recognize and appreciate the care Montefiore provides is important and personal to our members, and we also know the negotiation process has been difficult for them," said Michael McGuire, CEO of UnitedHealthcare New York. "Our top priority has been ensuring the people and employers we're honored to serve in New York have access to quality, more affordable health care, and this new agreement helps accomplish that goal."

Colleen Blye, executive vice president and CFO of Montefiore Health System, similarly expressed gratitude that a deal was struck.

"The long-term health of our patients has always been the central focus of our negotiations," she said. "Over the past ten months, the support of our local employers, elected officials and communities has been overwhelming, and we are pleased that our patients once again have in-network access to their trusted Montefiore hospitals and providers."

The announcement follows a Jan. 1 split that affected about 60,000 patients on UnitedHealthcare/Oxford commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual exchange plans and Medicaid plans. In the months following, the parties clashed publicly, alleging that the other was providing misleading information related to negotiations.