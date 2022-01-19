UnitedHealth Group profits up 12.2%: 13 things to know

UnitedHealth Group posted its 2021 year-end earnings report Jan. 19, revealing strong operational earnings that slightly outpaced expectations.

13 things to know:

UnitedHealth Group

1. UnitedHealth Group reported $287.6 billion in year-end revenue, representing 12 percent growth year over year. The result slightly surpassed the $287 billion outlook issued in November.

2. The payer had $24 billion in operational earnings, about 1.3 times greater than its net earnings.

3. UnitedHealth Group's year-end profit was $17.3 billion, up 12.2 percent over 2020's year-end profit.

4. In the fourth quarter alone, the payer reported $4.1 billion in profits, an 84 percent increase year over year. The figure paces evenly with its third quarter earnings.

UnitedHealthcare

5. UnitedHealthcare reported $223 billion in year-end revenue, a jump of 11 percent over 2020's year-end results.

6. The payer also reported $56.4 billion in revenue on the fourth quarter, a slight increase over the company's $55.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

7. Both quarterly and year-end operational earnings took a hit, with the payer reporting $2.1 billion in fourth quarter operational earnings, down 20 percent from last quarter, and $12 billion in year-end operational earnings, down 3 percent year over year.

8. Year-end membership included 26.6 million commercial members, 6.5 million Medicare Advantage members, 7.7 million Medicaid members and 4.4 million supplemental Medicare members. All lines displayed year-over-year growth, except for supplemental Medicare members, down 65,000 members.

9. The payer's total medical membership was45.1 million lives covered, up from 43 million year over year, up 5 percent.

Optum

10. Optum reported $156 billion in year-end revenue, up 14 percent year over year.

11. The company also saw 14.6 percent growth in the fourth quarter, reporting $41.1 billion in fourth quarter revenue.

12. Optum saw 19.4 percent year-over-year growth on its $12 billion in annual operational earnings.

13. Optum served 100 million people in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 98 million people year over year.