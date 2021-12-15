UnitedHealth Group in the headlines: 5 recent stories

UnitedHealth Group has its sights set on development through executive hires, sustainability initiatives and financial goals.

Here are five recent stories about UnitedHealth Group, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. UnitedHealth Group's philanthropic arm, the United Health Foundation, released its 2021 "America's Health Rankings" report, which charts the county's healthiest and unhealthiest states. The 2021 report included data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic and found that Louisiana sat at the bottom of the list in three of five key categories.

2. CEO Andrew Witty announced plans to more closely align payer and provider branches moving forward. In an effort to deliver more value to government and employer customers, the company will look toward developing new mental healthcare strategies as one avenue for development.

3. UnitedHealth Group announced it is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2035, opting to rely on renewable energy instead. The company is also going paperless over the next two to three years.

4. At its Nov. 30 Investor Conference, UnitedHealth Group raised its 2021 outlook to place the company's revenue at $287 billion. The outlook also anticipates 2022 revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion.

5. UnitedHealth Group named Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, as executive vice president and CMO. Dr. Wilson replaces outgoing CMO Richard Migliori, MD, who is leaving the position after eight years.