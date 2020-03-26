UnitedHealth commits $50M in COVID-19 aid

UnitedHealth Group plans to invest an initial $50 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the health insurance giant said March 26.

Four things to know:



1. The money will aid healthcare workers, states, seniors and vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by the outbreak.



2. Specifically, UnitedHealth will earmark:

$30 million for healthcare workers

$10 million for hard-hit COVID-19 states: New York, New Jersey, Washington, California and Florida

$5 million for social isolation among seniors

$5 million for people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness

3. UnitedHealth will announce the specifics of the partnerships in coming weeks.



4. The company said it will also match employee donations to support COVID-19 response efforts dollar for dollar.



