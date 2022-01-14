The 'Great Resignation' fuels final wave of record-setting ACA signups

ACA open enrollment numbers are continuing to set records, but as the Jan. 15 signup deadline nears, the influx of workers leaving their jobs are pushing enrollment to new highs, according to a report from CBS affiliate KLAS.

In Nevada, Albert Ochoa, CEO and president of brokerage Smart Buy Insurance, told KLAS there is "no question" that the movement is increasing sign-ups on the state's insurance marketplace.

"The 'Great Resignation' has definitely increased engagement and enrollment in the Nevada Health Link," said Mr. Ochoa. "We are seeing more customers who have lost health insurance through their employer due to layoffs, furloughs, job/career changes and for personal reasons."

With one day left to sign up for ACA coverage, enrollment is hitting an all-time high of 14.2 million, according to a Jan. 14 HHS news release. The agency points to the American Rescue Plan lowering coverage costs as a key motivator for employees looking for competitive coverage.

However, insurance agent Brian Douglas said that while the "Great Resignation" is playing a key role in growing ACA enrollment, it is "not on a scale that seems out of whack," he told KLAS.

Chris Carothers, president of Your Insurance Agency and Carothers Insurance, told KLAS that the 'Great Resignation's' role in ACA enrollment may also be attributed to a cultural shift.

"Priorities have drastically shifted from financial to health concerns over the past couple years and I believe our youth are left waiting for social changes to normalize before deciding what they want to do in the long term," Mr. Carothers said.