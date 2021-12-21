Payers issued $2B in 2020 premium rebates, CMS finds 

Payers have provided about 9.8 million members with nearly $2 billion in premium rebates for the 2020 coverage year, according to CMS.

About $1.2 billion of the sum comes from about 4.8 million individual market consumers, while the remaining pot was awarded to 5 million small and large group members, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Payers are required to reimburse individual and small group market members if they spend less than 80 percent of after-tax premiums on member medical claims. The threshold jumps to 85 percent for large group members.

The news came alongside a Dec. 17 list of insurers who owed medical loss ratio premium rebates for 2020. Health Care Service Corporation's Texas arm topped the list with nearly $199 million in payouts.