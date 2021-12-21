10 insurers that paid the most in 2020 medical loss ratio rebates 

Health Care Service Corporation's Texas arm paid the most out of any insurer in medical loss ratio rebates for the 2020 reporting year at nearly $199 million, according to data from CMS.

CMS released a list of payers organized by how much they were paying in medical loss ratio member rebates for the 2020 reporting year. Altogether, payers returned about $2 billion to members.

Here are the 10 payers issuing the largest total rebates between individual, small group and large group markets:

1. Health Care Service Corporation (Texas): $198,692,133

2. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida: $184,353,573

3. HealthKeepers (Virginia): $91,903,937

4. QCC Insurance Company (Pennsylvania): $87,062,184

5. CareFirst BlueChoice (Maryland): $68,346,109

6. Blue Cross of California: $66,676,788

7. Optima Health Plan (Virginia): $54,509,135

8. Anthem Health Plans of Virginia: $40,433,982

9. Health Care Service Corporation (Illinois): $36,971,789

10. Health Net of Arizona: $36,767,581