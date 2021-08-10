Over 2.5 million Americans gained coverage during ACA special enrollment period

With five days of the Biden administration's ACA special enrollment period left, the White House announced that over 2.5 million people have enrolled in coverage throughout the time span.

Of the lot, 1.7 million used healthcare.gov to enroll, while over 723,000 used state marketplace platforms.

The Aug. 10 announcement also pointed to record-high enrollment of 81.7 million Americans using Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program services.

The announcement noted that as more people are signing up, they are also seeing on average $40 in savings per person per month because of premium credits. More than a third of people covered pay less than $10 each month.

HHS and the White House jointly launched the Summer Sprint to Coverage campaign July 15 to encourage sign-ups during the last month of the special enrollment period, ending Aug. 15.