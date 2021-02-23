Oscar launches $1B IPO: 3 things to know

Oscar Health launched its initial public offering Feb. 22. With an offer of 31 million shares at $32 to $34 each, Oscar could raise $1.05 billion at the top of that range.

Three things to know:

1. At the top end of the range, Oscar could have a market capitalization of $6.7 billion, according to calculations from Bloomberg.

2. Oscar Health officially filed for an initial public offering Feb. 5, but at that time had yet to determine the number of shares it would offer or their price.

3. Oscar will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under "OSCR."

