Oscar Health shares start trading today: 3 things to know

Oscar Health shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange March 3 under the ticker symbol "OSCR."

Three things to know:



1. The offering is expected to close March 5.

2. Oscar offered more than 37 million shares at $39, raising the size of its initial public offering to $1.4 billion.

3. When Oscar launched its initial public offering Feb. 22, it offered 31 million shares at $32 to $34 each.

