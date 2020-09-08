More than half a million healthcare workers don't have health insurance

Almost 600,000 healthcare workers are uninsured, with workers in Texas having the largest uninsured rate, according to an analysis from ValuePenguin, a LendingTree company.

For the analysis, ValuePenguin used data from the American Community Survey for 2018, analyzing information on occupation, age and health insurance coverage.

The analysis found the uninsured rate among healthcare workers in Texas is 18 percent. Oklahoma and Idaho have the second and third highest uninsured rates at 13 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Personal care aides, nursing assistants and registered nurses represent the highest proportion of uninsured healthcare workers.

Read the full analysis here.



