Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion

Missouri's Supreme Court ruled that the state's August 2020 Medicaid expansion amendment did not violate the state constitution, reversing a lower court decision blocking the expansion.

The unanimous July 22 decision means the voter-approved amendment will resolve, expanding Medicaid coverage to include about 275,000 Missouri residents, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The amendment primarily supports the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, which serves low-income residents.

The court received a wave of support prior to the ruling, including three briefs from across the healthcare industry.

The case was delivered to the Missouri Supreme Court July 13, where attorneys anticipated it would go after the lower court's ruling.