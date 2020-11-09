Humana's CEO sells nearly $30M in shares

Bruce Broussard, the president and CEO of Humana, sold nearly $30 million in shares, according to Analyst Ratings and a Nov. 6 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The decision comes after Humana posted a $1.3 billion profit in the third quarter of this year. The insurer recorded revenue of $20.1 billion in the third quarter of this year, up 23.6 percent year over year.

In the days between when polls for the 2020 election closed and former Vice President Joe Biden was named the president-elect, health insurance stocks were largely unaffected by the uncertainty. In fact, many health insurance stocks saw big gains.

More articles on payers:

