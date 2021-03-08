CVS invests in Phoenix affordable housing project

CVS Health is building 60 units of affordable housing in Phoenix as part of its $600 million commitment to address racial inequity and social determinants of health in Black communities, the company said March 4.

Through the project, CVS will spend $12.4 million to build the units in south Phoenix, where 79 percent of residents are Black or Latino. Additionally, CVS will expand its program Project Health in the area, which is a free preventive health screening program.

The investment is in addition to CVS' housing project in Columbus, Ohio. CVS said it is investing $13.7 million to help renovate 230 low-income housing apartments in Columbus.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare's $100M lawsuit against medical labs moves forward

Highmark becomes 4th largest Blue plan with HealthNow deal

Oscar Health shares start trading today: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.