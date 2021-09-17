CMS announces open enrollment period extension, relaunches outreach program

CMS is expanding the duration of its annual open enrollment period by 30 days.

Beginning this year, the open enrollment period will run from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2022.

The move is part of a wave of rules aiming to make coverage more accessible, including a new monthly special enrollment period for low-income individuals, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

In addition to expanding enrollment opportunities, CMS is reviving its Champions for Coverage program, which includes 1,000 community organizations working to provide outreach and education regarding coverage enrollment.

Federally-facilitated marketplace navigators will also expand their services as they continue to provide enrollment education resources. This year's pool of health navigators swelled to 1,500 after receiving $80 million in funding in April.

"We're continuing to answer the clear call from the American public for affordable, accessible care," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "The Biden-Harris Administration has already made historic investments to help connect communities to coverage. By continuing to build a policy framework that can support this momentum, we're also building back better for communities in need."