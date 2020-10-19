Best insurers for Medicare drug coverage, per US News
U.S. News & World Report published its annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage in 2021.
The publication created the list by analyzing each plan's CMS Medicare star rating for 2021. The "best" insurance companies for Medicare Part D scored at least three stars on all of their health plans and received an average rating of at least 4.5 stars within a given state.
Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Part D plans for 2021:
Connecticut
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Iowa
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa
Massachusetts
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Montana
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana
Nebraska
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
North Dakota
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
Rhode Island
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
South Dakota
Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Dakota
Vermont
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont
Wyoming
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
