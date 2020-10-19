Best insurers for Medicare drug coverage, per US News

U.S. News & World Report published its annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage in 2021.

The publication created the list by analyzing each plan's CMS Medicare star rating for 2021. The "best" insurance companies for Medicare Part D scored at least three stars on all of their health plans and received an average rating of at least 4.5 stars within a given state.

Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Part D plans for 2021:

Connecticut

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield



Iowa

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa



Massachusetts

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts



Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota



Montana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana



Nebraska

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska



North Dakota

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota



Rhode Island

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island



South Dakota

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Dakota



Vermont

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont



Wyoming

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

