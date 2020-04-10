BCBS of Michigan paying employed clinicians to go treat COVID-19 patients

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will maintain pay and benefits for its employed clinicians who volunteer to help treat COVID-19 cases, among other initiatives to address the pandemic in the state, the insurer said April 3.

A day after the governor's call for medical volunteers, BCBS of Michigan said 29 employees volunteered to assist, with that number continuing to grow.

To further assist providers, BCBS of Michigan accelerated incentive payments to physician organizations and practices to help them cover COVID-19 related costs. In addition, BCBS of Michigan is among several national insurers waiving member copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

