Average employer health plan deductibles by state

Private employees in New Hampshire have the highest average family deductible for employer-sponsored health plans, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Using data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the foundation listed the average deductible for a single person and a family covered under employer-based plans for 2018.



Here's a state-by-state breakdown:



Alabama

Single: $1,569

Family: $2,924



Alaska

Single: $1,797

Family: $3,225



Arizona

Single: $2,166

Family: $3,926



Arkansas

Single: $1,501

Family: $3,144



California

Single: $1,680

Family: $3,231



Colorado

Single: $2,005

Family: $4,011



Connecticut

Single: $2,322

Family: $3,784



Delaware

Single: $1,710

Family: $3,285



District of Columbia

Single: $1,308

Family: $2,362



Florida

Single: $1,963

Family: $3,674



Georgia

Single: $1,917

Family: $3,661



Hawaii

Single: $1,308

Family: $3,240



Idaho

Single: $1,894

Family: $3,249



Illinois

Single: $1,752

Family: $3,324



Indiana

Single: $1,873

Family: $3,199



Iowa

Single: $2,130

Family: $3,657



Kansas

Single: $1,715

Family: $3,398



Kentucky

Single: $1,833

Family: $3,248



Louisiana

Single: $1,656

Family: $3,383



Maine

Single: $2,447

Family: $3,895



Maryland

Single: $1,511

Family: $2,943



Massachusetts

Single: $1,454

Family: $2,729



Michigan

Single: $1,732

Family: $3,062



Minnesota

Single: $2,045

Family: $4,033



Mississippi

Single: $1,695

Family: $3,707



Missouri

Single: $1,931

Family: $3,539



Montana

Single: $2,116

Family: $3,498



Nebraska

Single: $1,842

Family: $3,272



Nevada

Single: $2,001

Family: $3,710



New Hampshire

Single: $2,337

Family: $4,644



New Jersey

Single: $1,770

Family: $3,614



New Mexico

Single: $1,615

Family: $3,021



New York

Single: $1,554

Family: $2,888



North Carolina

Single: $2,070

Family: $3,752



North Dakota

Single: $1,742

Family: $3,574



Ohio

Single: $1,932

Family: $3,738



Oklahoma

Single: $1,683

Family: $3,201



Oregon

Single: $1,954

Family: $3,348



Pennsylvania

Single: $1,831

Family: $2,994



Rhode Island

Single: $1,849

Family: $3,795



South Carolina

Single: $1,721

Family: $3,124



South Dakota

Single: $2,241

Family: $4,002



Tennessee

Single: $2,235

Family: $3,879



Texas

Single: $1,982

Family: $3,547



Utah

Single: $1,451

Family: $3,164



Vermont

Single: $2,192

Family: $3,686



Virginia

Single: $1,886

Family: $3,043



Washington

Single: $1,706

Family: $3,139



West Virginia

Single: $1,885

Family: $2,923



Wisconsin

Single: $1,914

Family: $3,619



Wyoming

Single: $1,999

Family: $3,902



