Anthem's contract with HSHS, Prevea may expire

Patients of Hospital Sisters Health System and Prevea Health with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin insurance may face higher out-of-pocket costs if the organizations fail to reach a contract agreement by a looming deadline, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

A contract between Anthem and Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS' eastern Wisconsin division and its physician partner Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health expires Feb. 29.

In a Jan. 17 post, Anthem said negotiations surround prices and insurance costs in Wisconsin, adding that "healthcare costs in Wisconsin are among the highest in the country."



HSHS/Prevea told the Green Bay Press Gazette it encourages "Anthem patients to contact Anthem to let them know they are a valued patient of our system and would like to continue their in-network access to Prevea Health and HSHS hospitals in Eastern Wisconsin."



