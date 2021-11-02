95% of CareFirst BCBS employees vaccinated against COVID-19, CEO says

Two and a half months after announcing its companywide COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Baltimore-based CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield president and CEO Brian Pieninck is calling the company's progress "a big step."

In a Nov. 1 letter, Mr. Pieninck said that 99 percent of employees have chosen to support the initiative — with 95 percent fully vaccinated and 4 percent qualifying for an exemption by the Nov. 1 deadline.

"We are grateful to our workforce for expressing our clear commitment to individual and community health," Mr. Pieninck said. "I want to personally thank each CareFirst employee for their support as we move forward even stronger as a team — we are truly Better Together. We've taken a big step, dedicating ourselves to the work that lies ahead, doing our best to keep all of us safe, healthy, and well."

The remaining 1 percent of employees chose to leave CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Mr. Pieninck said in the letter.

The vaccination mandate was first announced Aug. 16 for the company's board of directors, employees and guests.