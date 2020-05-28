5 payer exec moves in May

The following payer executives changed their positions in May.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.



1. UCare hired Bruce Cantor, MD, as medical director.

2. The Health Plan appointed Ed Kairis, MD, as CMO.

3. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island appointed Brian Mackintosh as chief actuary.

4. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee named Tina Moore director of account management for its West region.

5. Health Care Service Corp., the Chicago-based parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in five states, has added CEO to President Maurice Smith's title.

