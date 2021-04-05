5 lawsuits involving payers

Here are five recent lawsuits involving commercial payers.

1. A large group of anesthesiologists is suing UnitedHealthcare in Colorado and Texas, alleging the health insurance giant is suppressing competition by forcing physicians out of its network and pushing hospitals to stop referring patients to them.

2. Humana reached a $17 million settlement agreement to resolve a class-action case that accused the health insurer of not properly paying overtime wages.

3. A judge granted Magellan Health's motions to dismiss allegations that the managed healthcare company improperly denied coverage for mental healthcare.

4. Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic is suing its insurance provider, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., after the insurer allegedly refused to cover the system's losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Aetna again got a partial win in a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the health insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a cancer treatment called proton beam radiation therapy.

