OptumCare is the direct patient care segment of UnitedHealth giant Optum. Here are four things to know:

1. OptumCare employs 53,000 physicians in 1,450 clinics throughout the U.S.

2. Former UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said earlier this year that OptumCare would add 10,000 physicians in 2021.

3. OptumCare's physicians currently treat 19 million patients.

4. The company treats 1.3 million Medicare Advantage or dually eligible members under global capitation.