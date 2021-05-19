Wisconsin employers leave UnitedHealthcare for new network promising 15% lower costs

The Business Health Care Group, an employer group operating mostly in eastern Wisconsin, is trying out a new provider network after its five-year contract with UnitedHealthcare ended, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

BHCG, which covers 250,000 lives, now is working with Connecticut-based, employer-focused Centivo. The health plan promises expenses that are 15 percent lower than traditional health insurers, according to a May 11 news release. The Centivo plan will be an exclusive option for BHCG self-funded member employers beginning in 2022.

Jeffrey Kluever, executive director of BHCG, said in a prepared statement that the decision comes as "employers in eastern Wisconsin are frustrated by the ever-increasing healthcare cost trend in our area."

Centivo is in the process of finalizing a provider network that will include healthcare systems and physician groups in eastern Wisconsin. More provider details will be announced June 16, the organizations said.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.