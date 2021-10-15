Walmart launches go-to-market solution for self-insured plans

Through a partnership with Transcarent, Walmart is offering its savings on pharmaceuticals and other services to self-insured employers for the first time.

The collaboration, announced Oct. 15, offers Walmart's healthcare services to employers of all sizes.

Walmart's offerings provide access to pharmacy, optical, telehealth, over-the-counter treatments, the Walmart health center and low-cost fresh food savings.

"We are committed to providing care to customers and the communities we serve through an integrated, omnichannel approach that improves engagement, health equity and outcomes," said Cheryl Pegus, MD, executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart. "Most of America lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, which makes us uniquely positioned to deliver the right care at the right time in the right way. We are proud to bring our size and scale to make it simple to live healthier and leverage our collaboration with Transcarent to reach even more people where they live and work."

Offerings from Transcarent include no upfront or per-employee, per-month fees for employers, and providers are paid upfront for surgeries, according to the news release.

Transcarent also will assist with onboarding employees with their newfound benefits and savings.