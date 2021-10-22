UnitedHealthcare to retroactively reimburse providers for COVID-19 vaccines

UnitedHealthcare will retroactively reimburse in-network providers for vaccinating its members.

The insurer has been using CMS' $40 rate to pay providers since July 1, a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told Becker's. However, it did not use the rate prior to July 1, meaning providers were underpaid.

UnitedHealthcare is now going back to reimburse providers at the $40 rate. The reimbursement applies to providers who administered COVID-19 vaccines March 15 through June 30.