UnitedHealthcare to increase COVID-19 test payments in California, but physicians say it's not enough

The California Medical Association issued a statement June 17 expressing concern that UnitedHealthcare has not increased the reimbursement rate for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, despite increasing reimbursement for other COVID-19 diagnostic services.

"Each rapid antigen test kit costs physicians approximately $35-40. However, CMA has heard from several physicians that Anthem and UnitedHealthcare have reimbursed at less than half of the physicians' costs," the statement said. "When payers shift the financial responsibility for COVID-19 testing to physicians, it becomes financially untenable for physicians to utilize the rapid test for their patients."

The organization confirmed that UnitedHealthcare has issued multiple notices to providers indicating that services with specific COVID-19 test codes that took place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, will be reimbursed at 100 percent of the CMS rate.