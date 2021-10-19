UnitedHealthcare launches virtual-first health plan

UnitedHealthcare has launched a virtual-first health plan for employers in nine markets.

The plan, NavigateNOW, offers premiums 15 percent lower than traditional health plans, according to an Oct. 18 company news release.

Members receive access to $0 copays for virtual and in-person primary care and behavioral health visits, virtual urgent care and most generic medications. The plan also covers online chats with providers, online scheduling and same-day appointments, according to the news release.

NavigateNOW leverages Optum's primary, urgent and behavioral healthcare services, as well as UnitedHealthcare's national network of providers. The collaboration with Optum gives enrolled members access to a personalized care team to provide digital healthcare, connect them with in-person resources and reinforce whole-person care.

"Patients want more options for getting care that is convenient for them and their lives," said Kristi Henderson, Optum senior vice president for digital transformation and CEO of Optum Virtual Care. "Our work with UnitedHealthcare is designed to help make it simpler for patients and members to interact with their care providers by bringing together our digital resources and national clinical footprint to provide a more seamless, connected experience."

Members may also opt into a well-being program, which uses a wearable device to track physical activity. The program can earn members over $1,000 in annual rewards.