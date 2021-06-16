UnitedHealthcare has 1,500 accountable care agreements: 3 things to know

UnitedHealthcare operates more than 1,500 accountable care agreements with providers, according to data in UnitedHealth Group's 2021 sustainability report.

Three things to know:

1. Under the agreements, providers take on more financial risk, as reimbursement is tied to patient outcomes.

2. UnitedHealthcare members who are in an ACO have a 14 percent higher likelihood of getting preventive cancer screenings, according to the report.



3. Members in ACOs also see 15 percent fewer hospital admissions and 16 percent fewer visits to the emergency department, according to the report.