UnitedHealthcare gets 5-year contract to manage Hawaii Medicaid programs

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaii signed a contract to manage parts of the state's Medicaid program for five and a half years, according to a statement released on April 6.

The contract, effective July 1, offers health benefits to a portion of more than 400,000 adults and children who meet the state's Medicaid qualifications. Specific programs UnitedHealthcare will run include those for children and long-term care services.

UnitedHealthcare currently serves 114,000 people in commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans in Hawaii, the statement read.

